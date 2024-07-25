Mohamed Said's visitation to be held today after Melvindale police officer killed in line of duty

Family, friends, and the community will pay their respects to murdered Melvindale police officer Mohamed Said during his visitation Thursday.

The visitation for Said is scheduled for noon to 8 p.m. at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn.

Then, a public funeral will be held from 9-10 a.m. Friday at the Performing Arts Center before a ceremony at the American Moslem Society, also in Dearborn.

Said, 26, was shot and killed while in the line of duty Sunday.

Police said the officer was called to a car wash near Oakwood and Dix when he spotted Lopez with several bags but no vehicle. Police said the officer went to check to see if Lopez was homeless and needed help, but Lopez ran away.

Said chased Lopez, and there was a brief struggle. When Said Tased Lopez, he pulled out a gun and shot the officer before fleeing, police said.

A tip led police to Lopez around 6:30 p.m. Monday after he was spotted at a home near Michigan and Livernois in Southwest Detroit.

A source told FOX 2 that Lopez confessed to the crime. He is expected to be charged Thursday.