489 grams of meth found hidden inside peanut shells from Mexico

Customs and Border Protection officers in Tennessee seized meth hidden in peanut shells last month.

A shipment that read "regional bread roasted peanuts regional dust sweet made of corn" was on its way from Mexico to Texas on June 29.

Officials said the package was searched in Memphis after an x-ray showed suspicious anomalies. Officers found bags of peanuts and other food preparation items in the packages. When a peanut shell was cracked open, a white crystal substance was inside.

(Photo: CBP)

The substance was tested and was methamphetamine. The shipment had 489 grams of the drug, officials said.

"If an average dose of meth is 0.2 grams, and last 6-8 hours in the body, my officers prevented 2,445 doses and about 15,000 hours of dangerous drug highs that lead to reckless behavior, overdose, and a danger to those around the user," said Area Port Director Michael Neipert.