4th of July safety: Tips for avoiding ticks while you spend time outside

The Brief Ticks can spread diseases to both humans and animals. Keeping your yard tidy is a big step toward keeping ticks away. Knowing how to perform a tick check is also important,



If you're planning to spend Fourth of July outside, be on the lookout for unwanted holiday guests - ticks.

"Preventing tick bites is the best way to prevent tick-borne diseases, including Lyme disease and anaplasmosis," said Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian.

Tick dangers

Ticks can spread diseases to both humans and animals.

According to data from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), cases of Lyme disease in the state have increased by 168% over the last five years. In 2020, the state recorded 452 cases of the disease. In 2024, that number was 1,215. MDHHS said Lyme disease, caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi, is the most common tick-borne disease in Michigan.

Cases of Anaplasmosis, another tick-borne disease, also had an almost fivefold increase in the past five years - from 17 cases in 2020 to 82 cases in 2024. Anaplasmosis, caused by the bacterium Anaplasma phagocytophilum, is the second most common tick-borne disease and cases are increasing, particularly in the northern parts of the state.

How is Lyme disease spread?

Blacklegged ticks, also known as deer ticks, can spread Lyme disease in their nymph and adult stages. Adults are found in the spring and fall, while nymphs are active in the summer.

Usually, a tick needs to be attached to a person or animal for about 36-48 hours for the bacterium, Borrelia Burgdorfer, to spread.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, these ticks are found in both the Upper and Lower Peninsula in wooded and grassy areas.

These ticks are usually about 1/8 of an inch long, have black legs, and a round black shield behind its head.

Preventing tick bites

Keeping ticks away at home

Maintaining your yard helps keep the ticks away when you are at home.

Trim back tall grasses and brush around homes, barns/sheds and along lawn and pasture edges.

Create a 3-foot barrier of wood chips or gravel between property and wooded areas to limit tick movement.

Keep lawns and pastures mowed and regularly remove leaf litter.

Stack firewood neatly in a dry area to deter rodents, which are common tick hosts.

Place patios, decks and playsets in sunny, dry areas, away from wooded edges, shrubbery, and tall grasses and weeds.

If using pesticides to keep ticks away:

Always follow label directions and wear personal protective equipment or clothing when specified by the label.

Store all pesticides in original, labeled containers out of reach of children and pets.

Use only the recommended amount – more is not better and may pose health risks.

Wash your hands and clothes thoroughly after use.

Use the Environmental Protection Agency website to help choose an insect repellent.

If hiring a professional, find a licensed pesticide applicator at Michigan.gov/MDARDPABL

Protecting yourself

When outside, avoid walking in brush and wooded areas where you are more likely to encounter ticks. If possible, walk in the center of trails.

Before going outside, treat your clothing with products containing 0.5% permethrin, and wear insect repellent. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, repellents should contain DEET, picaridin, IR3535, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus (OLE), para-menthane-diol (PMD), or 2-undecanone.

What are the symptoms of Lyme disease?

The symptoms of Lyme disease typically show up 3-30 days after the bite, though the average is seven days.

Early symptoms in humans include a rash, fever and chills, headaches, and muscle or joint pain.

The rash, known as Erythema migrants, appears in about 70-80% of Lyme disease cases. The rash may be warm but usually does not itch or hurt, according to the CDC. It can expand with time, sometimes reaching up to 12 inches or more across.

This rash often looks like a bulls-eye but can also appear differently. According to MDHSS, the rash could also be solid red, multiple red oval-shaped spots, or a reddish-blue mark with an expanding and clearing ring.

If you think you have Lyme disease, go see a doctor because it is easier to treat early.

Untreated Lyme disease can present more symptoms as time passes. This includes severe headaches and neck pain or stiffness, facial drooping, rashes on other parts of the body, arthritis (especially in the knees), heart palpitations, muscle pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, nerve pain, tingling or numbness in hands or feet, and brain or spinal cord inflammation.

According to Cornell University, Lyme disease in dogs can cause lameness, swollen lymph nodes, joint swelling, fatigue, and loss of appetite. However, not all dogs show symptoms.

Dogs can also experience serious kidney problems if they have the disease.

Tick bite on the forearm of a man in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on July 07, 2023. Experts predict bad year for ticks as disease-carrying bugs expand range in Canada. The prevalence of ticks that can carry Lyme disease is expected to be higher than eve Expand

How is Lyme disease treated?

Lyme disease is treated with antibiotics.

When caught early, oral antibiotics are used, typically for 2-4 weeks. If caught later or the disease involves your central nervous system, intravenous antibiotics are used for 2-4 weeks.

Symptoms of IV-treated Lyme disease may last for some time beyond treatment.

Like humans, dogs are also treated with antibiotics.

Checking for ticks

"Make sure you perform thorough tick checks, and if you find a tick attached to your body, promptly remove it. Monitor your health and, if you experience fever, rash, muscle or joint aches or other symptoms, or if you suspect a tick has been attached for more than 24 hours, consult with your medical provider," Bagdasarian said.

When you are done outside, check yourself and your pets for ticks. Also, examine your gear, like camping supplies, for hitchhikers.

Be sure to conduct a thorough check, as ticks can be hidden in folds, like under arms, behind knees, and inside belly buttons. according to the CDC.