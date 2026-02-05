Metro airport car crash: Suspect 'off the streets' as new video angles released

The Brief New details and video angles of the January car crash into Detroit Metro Airport's terminal. Officials are waiting on toxicology reports and black box information from the suspect's car. He was experiencing a medical health emergency at the time but details were not given as to his current whereabouts, but he is "off the streets."



Detroit Metropolitan Airport officials released new car crash video angles with promises of increased security in the future.

The driver behind the wheel of the Mercedes sedan that intentionally crashed through the McNamara Terminal on Jan. 23 has not been named. Investigators are waiting toxicology reports and black box data from the car - which would reveal if he accelerated for the collision.

New video angles show the vehicle in the far left lane at the terminal then making a sharp 90-degree turn and going through the doors.

"An unusual event that could have caused horrific damage and injury, but did not," said Tadarial Sturdivant, from the Wayne County Airport Authority.

Sturdivant, the vice president of emergency and support services, said the driver appeared to be suffering a mental health emergency, adding that there was "insufficient evidence" linking this to terrorism.

"The subject exited the vehicle, and upon exiting the vehicle, immediately appeared to be incoherent, on stating his particular name," Sturdivant said. "(He was saying) not what a regular person would say, gibberish. At that particular point, he tried to enter into a sterile area or a secure area of the airport in which he was apprehended by several of our police officers on the scene and then taken down."

Sturdivant refused to answer repeated questions as to the man's current location and where he was being held, adding that he is not a threat to the public.

"He is not in our custody, but between he and his medical situation, he is not walking the streets," he said, and when pressed further about the lack of information, said "It is between him and his doctors."

Seven people were seen by paramedics at the scene for trauma from the event, but there were no physical injuries. One Delta employee, two TSA workers and four travelers received assistance by the fire department, Sturdivant said.

The airbags in the man's vehicle did not deploy, even though he drove over the traffic bollards and went through the doors.

"My surprise, I would have thought that our bollards would have stopped the vehicle, but it's evident that they don't," Sturdivant said. "So having that information, we are now taking the necessary steps to ensure that whatever goes up will stop the vehicles."

There has already been an increase in directed patrols while the airport currently added 9,000 pound jersey barriers in place.

Sturdivant said are temporary. Officials are meeting with architects and engineers to come up with a solution that is more secure.

One option are the large flower pots that are filled with concrete - but the weight will be key.

"We are in consultations again with engineers and architects to see what we can put out there so that we don't create another situation by having a bridge collapse because of the weight," he said. "So we are still working through that process."