5 COVID-19 cases linked to indoor wedding reception in Southgate, health officials say

article

The Wayne County Public Health Division is reporting that five cases of COVID-19 have been linked to an indoor wedding reception that took place earlier this month in Southgate.

The reception happened Saturday, July 18 at Crystal Gardens Banquet Hall.

Health officials confirm five cases of the coronavirus have been linked to the event. They say more than 100 people attended and were indoors.

The Wayne County Health Division is sending out notifications now to all Wayne County banquet halls, reaffirming the rules of the Governor’s Executive Order 2020-110 and increasing inspections at banquet halls and other large venues, including after-hours and weekends, to confirm compliance with the executive order.

On June 1, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, issued Executive Order 2020-110 which outlines rules on gatherings, performances and events. This order limits attendance to no more than 10 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

Wayne County’s communicable disease team is also conducting a full case investigation and tracing for the confirmed cases as well as reaching out to attendees of the event for potential cases. The confirmed positive individuals have been instructed to self-isolate until cleared by public health in accordance with CDC guidance.

Advertisement

Attendees of the reception at the Crystal Gardens are encouraged to call the Wayne County Health Division at 734-727-7078 to report their contacts, get tested by a healthcare provider as soon as possible, and self-quarantine at home as directed.