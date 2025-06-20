5 injured in crash with Detroit Fire EMS on city's west side
article
FOX 2 - A Detroit Fire EMS rig was hit by another vehicle in a crash, leaving five people injured on Friday afternoon.
The backstory:
The crash took place on W. McNichols headed to DMC Sinai Grace Hospital while traffic was stopped when another driver failed to stop and hit the rig, according to DFD.
None of the injuries were life-threatening, with the original patient being transported, two EMS employees and two people, an adult and small child in the vehicle.
DFD said the rig was using lights and sirens at the time of the crash and that the accident is under investigation.
The Source: Information for this story is from the Detroit Fire Department.