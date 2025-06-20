5 injured in crash with Detroit Fire EMS on city's west side

article

The Brief A civilian vehicle that failed to stop, crashed into a Detroit Fire EMS on Friday. The incident happened on the city's west side on McNichols with the EMS headed to Sinai Grace. Five people in all were injured, but none life-threatening, DFD said.



The backstory:

The crash took place on W. McNichols headed to DMC Sinai Grace Hospital while traffic was stopped when another driver failed to stop and hit the rig, according to DFD.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, with the original patient being transported, two EMS employees and two people, an adult and small child in the vehicle.

DFD said the rig was using lights and sirens at the time of the crash and that the accident is under investigation.