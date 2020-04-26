5-year-old girl dead after house fire on Detroit’s east side 

“It’s heartbreaking to know that family lost one of their own,” said a neighbor.

People living near a home on West Hollywood Avenue on Detroit’s east side are in shock after a fire killed a 5-year-old girl. Burned shingles and broken windows show the damage left behind, with children toys not far away.

“I would be devastated to lose any of my kids, so to know they lost one of theirs, I know they are going through something really deep,” said a neighbor.

The Detroit Fire Department believes the fire started early Sunday morning on the second floor. They rushed to the scene near Woodward and West 7 Mile.

FOX 2 was told several people were rescued using a ladder.

A 55-year-old man went to the hospital with smoke inhalation. Friends say the people who were inside are family.

“It was just a shock because a week ago this house caught on fire too and it's really uncommon to see fires happening week to week,” neighbors said.

Advertisement

The fire department says they found the girl on a couch near where the fire started. She pronounced dead at the scene. Now neighbors have a message for the grieving family.

“It's sad and it's scary,” a neighbor said. “I'm definitely praying for them I hope everything gets better.”

The fire department believes the fire started because of an electrical problem.

