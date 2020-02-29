5-year-old hit by Utica School district bus, witnesses say

The video above was taken from a ring doorbell camera and was shared on Facebook. It shows a terrifying close call at the corner of Cypress and culver Street in Shelby Township.

"She gave birth a few days prior, and she fell off the stairs twice, running after her daughter. Screaming 'stop' stop the bus," said Erik Chatfield.

Erik lives down the street from the bust stop. His kindergarten daughter Carolyn got off the bus first.

"I was just standing there with my older sister and watching this," Carolyn said. "I was shocked, literally shocked."

The Chatfield family says that's what happened. The kids including the 5-year-old girl and her 9-year-old brother were attempting to walk in front of the bus to cross the street.

"Her backpack got stuck and her brother pulled it so she doesn't get ran over basically," Carolyn said.

"I was screaming stop and waving my hands. My little sister Carolyn was doing that as well."

Both the mother and Chatfield say the girl was knocked to the ground by the bust, but didn't sustain any major injuries.

"The first responders did a great job," Erik said.

But Erik says he is still unsatisfied with a perceived lack of information from the Utica School district.

"As a parent, I believe I'm owed answers," He said.

