$50,000 reward offered after armed robbery of mail carrier in Southfield

The U.S. Postal Service is offering up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of two men who robbed a mail carrier in Southfield.

The USPS's Inspection Service released a flier outlining the crime, which happened on Tiffany Drive just after noon on July 18. The armed robbery included two Black males with slim builds who were wearing ski masks.

The suspects were armed with a AK-47 pistol, sometimes known as a Draco. After robbing the postal worker, the suspects fled on foot.

They ran through the Wakefield Apartment complex after the robbery, In addition to seeking out the suspects, investigators are also asking the public to be on the lookout for a newer model Mercedes-Benz sedan that was seen in the area of the robbery.

The model is possibly an S 580 that's colored silver or gray with a moon roof.

The suspects are approximately 5 foot 8 inches and are in their late teens.

If someone knows where the suspects are, they're asked to contact law enforcement at 1-877-876-2455.