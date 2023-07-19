Hazel Park man made 'suicidal and homicidal' statements about Madison Heights business

article

A 25-year-old has been charged of threatening a business in Madison Heights with claims he would shoot up the local store.

Oakland County arraigned Jimmie Lee Lickman, a resident of Hazel Park, on charges of threat of terrorism after police said he made suicidal and homicidal statements involving the Micro Center store on Concord Drive.

Lickman was arraigned in the 43rd District Court on July 18.

A release from the prosecutor's office says Lickman made the statements while at a Troy business in the afternoon of July 15. Law enforcement became aware of the statements and Lickman was taken into custody.

He has since been given a $50,000 cash/surety bond of 10%. He faces 20 years in prison and a fine up to $20,000.

"Threats of violence disrupt life and the sense of safety of entire communities," said Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "I commend the individual who alerted authorities in this instance."

Lickman will be back in court for a probable cause conference on July 26.