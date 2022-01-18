59-year-old in standoff with police at Washtenaw County apartment after multiple reports of shots fired

A barricaded gunman scene is unfolding near Ann Arbor in Washtenaw County Tuesday morning after several reports of shots fired went out to police.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responding to the scene reported also hearing shots being fired when they arrived at the Glencoe Hills apartments in Pittsfield Township.

Details that police have released so far include a 59-year-old resident of the apartment having barricaded themselves inside the residence.

The scene has been active for several hours.

The scene is unfolding at apartment #5, a media release from Pittsfield Charter Township police announced.

Surrounding apartments have been evacuated for the purpose of safety. Nearby schools have also been notified.

As of 7:30 a.m., no injuries have been reported.

Both the crisis negotiation team and a Washtenaw County SWAT Team are at the scene.

If anyone has any information at the scene, they're asked to contact the Confidential TIP Line at (734) 822-4958