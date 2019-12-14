6,000 lbs. of Mich. nonprofit's Christmas gifts destroyed in construction contamination

A metro Detroit program that helps make the holidays special for kids is putting out the call for help.

Jimmy's Kids has been delivering toys to kids in Detroit for Christmas since 1988. This year, the nonprofit is facing its toughest challenge yet.

Jimmy's Kids recently lost a significant amount of toy inventory inside three rented storage lockers due to construction contamination. They were forced to incinerate 6,000 lbs. of donations.

The organization is now trying to restock the toys, books, clothing, puzzles and other gifts before Christmas.

"I'm not going to give up 30 years. I've put thousands of hours into this and people continue to remind me not to give up, so I keep going. There's great people out there. People have stepped up during this difficult time so I'm going to fight as long as they're willing to fight alongside me," said founder Jimmy Tuman.

Jimmy's Kids is in critical need of donations. The goal is to raise $35,000 by December 23 so they can continue giving Christmas for hundreds of kids.

If you'd like to donate you can do so via their GoFundMe account.