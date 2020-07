Robert Warren Brackney was last seen at his residence at the Westland Convalescence Center on July 4th around 9 p.m.

He walked away from his residence and hasn't been seen since.

He is described as 6'0", 180 lbs., with gray hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a white shirt, jeans and glasses.

Brackney suffers from a medical condition and has difficulty communicating.

If you have information about their whereabouts, call 911.