Sherrone Moore fallout: How two scandals in two years are affecting the University of Michigan

What they're saying:

Two scandals in two years—it's all anyone can talk about at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

Head Coach Sherrone Moore was fired Wednesday afternoon over "inappropriate relations" with a younger staff member. Michigan stated they have "zero tolerance" for such behavior.

Later, it was revealed that Moore is in Washtenaw County Jail awaiting arraignment. Remember, two years ago, there was "Sign-Gate," a scouting scheme and sign-stealing operation, which led to the NCAA fining the university millions of dollars. Moore was suspended, and Harbaugh received a 10-year show-cause order.

Students shared their thoughts on the last two years and their hopes for the future.

"With Harbaugh, I mean, I have nothing really bad to say. He really brought, in my opinion, great values to the team. He was a great coach," said senior Benjamin Barron. "So I mean, hopefully, we won’t have any more big dramas with that, and we’ll be very careful with people that we hire."

"I think it’s a little bit disturbing, and I think it sets a really bad tone for the university. So, I think whoever they decide to hire next should be a really top-notch guy," said junior Luke Hargrove.

"I think as fans, as disappointing as this is, it’ll be an opportunity for us to get better and to improve the program. So I think, at the end of the day, it might be a tough couple of years from here on out. The next hire will be important, so we’ll see what goes from there," said medical student Eugene Oh.

Dig deeper:

What does this mean for Athletic Director Warde Manuel?

Detroit News' John Niyo discussed this in the Sports Office.

"You can take each of his coaching incidents and things that he’s dealt with over his tenure as athletic director in a vacuum and understand maybe how some of the decisions were made or not made. But when you add that cumulative total of embarrassments and worse in this case, it’s kind of hard to see how you can keep him in that position if you’re the administration and the Board of Regents. I think those are the conversations happening now," John Niyo said.

The arraignment is expected on Friday.