67-year-old woman found shot to death inside house on Detroit's east side

A 67-year-old woman was found shot to death Wednesday night in her home in the 6300 block of Radnor on the city's east side.

Witnesses heard the gunshot and saw an unknown person leave the residence at about 9 p.m. The man left by getting into a pickup truck driving south on Radnor and then west on Minera.

He is described as between 50 and 60 years old wearing a gray T-shirt and blue jeans. No description has been given yet of the truck he was driving.

The location is east of I-94 and south of Chester Street near the Cornerstone Village neighborhood.

