UAW vows to fight for rights of Ford worker flipped off by President Donald Trump

The Brief The UAW released a statement saying it will fight for the rights of its members, a day after President Donald Trump was seen in a video flipping off a Ford worker in Dearborn. The worker has been suspended after he yelled at the president, prompting the response. A union official also said workers shouldn't be subjected to vulgar language or gestures from anyone, even if they are the president.



A day after video showed President Donald Trump flipping off a Ford worker while visiting the Rouge complex in Dearborn, the UAW addressed what happened, saying it stands with members "in protecting their voice on the job."

Video taken inside the plant Tuesday captured a worker yelling what sounded like "pedophile protector" at the president, who responded by pointing, mouthing what appeared to be "f*** you," and putting his middle finger up before walking away.

UAW responds:

According to Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the worker, whom she identified as TJ Sabula, has been suspended without pay.

Laura Dickerson, the director of the UAW Ford Department, released a statement saying that the union believes in freedom of speech and will work to ensure the employee receives full protections:

"The autoworker at the Dearborn Truck Plant is a proud member of a strong and fighting union —the UAW. He believes in freedom of speech, a principle we wholeheartedly embrace, and we stand with our membership in protecting their voice on the job.

"The UAW will ensure that our member receives the full protection of all negotiated contract language safeguarding his job and his rights as a union member.

"Workers should never be subjected to vulgar language or behavior by anyone—including the President of the United States."

Ford reacts:

Ford Motor Co. responded to the incident in a statement, saying that the automaker "had a great event" and is "proud of how our employees represented Ford." The statement went on to address the interaction between Trump and Sabula:

"We’ve seen the clip you’re referring to. One of our core values is respect, and we don’t condone anyone saying anything inappropriate like that within our facilities.

"When that happens, we have a process to deal with it, but we don’t get into specific personnel matters."

White House reaction :

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung defended Trump in a statement to TMZ.

"A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the President gave an appropriate and unambiguous response," he told the outlet.