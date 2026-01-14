Trump seen flipping off Ford worker: What we know after president's interaction at Michigan plant

The Brief Video from inside the Ford Rouge complex in Dearborn appeared to show President Donald Trump flipping off a worker who yelled at him. According to reports, it sounds like the worker yelled "pedophile protector" toward Trump, prompting the obscene response. According to Rep. Rashida Tlaib, the worker has been suspended.



Video from inside the Ford Rouge complex in Dearborn showed President Donald Trump apparently flipping off a worker and swearing after the worker yelled at the president.

It happened Tuesday afternoon as the president toured the plant where the F-Series trucks are assembled.

What happened:

TMZ obtained and posted the cell phone video, which is difficult to hear. According to reports, it sounds like the worker yelled "pedophile protector" toward Trump, who was on a catwalk.

The president responded by pointing, mouthing what appeared to be "f*** you," and putting his middle finger up before walking away.

Reactions:

Michigan Democratic Party Chair Curtis Hertel released a statement reacting to the interaction.

"I never thought we would see an American president welcome Chinese automakers and tell an American autoworker to fuck off... but here we are. Although we’re not as surprised since he has been telling working people to fuck off since last January. Donald Trump is a disaster for Michigan workers," Hertel wrote.

Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib said the worker, whom she identified as TJ Sabula, was suspended without pay.

"The president responded to TJ with his middle finger saying ‘f*** you’ and "'you’re fired'. Ford responded by suspending TJ without pay," Tlaib wrote in a statement. "TJ is a father of two young children, husband, and is a proud United Auto Workers (UAW) Local 600 line worker."

FOX 2 has reached out to the UAW to confirm this suspension.

The Washington Post also reported on Sabula, saying that the autoworker told the publication he does not regret what he said to the president.

Ford Motor Co. responded to the incident in a statement, saying that the automaker "had a great event" and is "proud of how our employees represented Ford." The statement went on to address the interaction between Trump and Sabula:

"We’ve seen the clip you’re referring to. One of our core values is respect, and we don’t condone anyone saying anything inappropriate like that within our facilities.

When that happens, we have a process to deal with it, but we don’t get into specific personnel matters."

The other side:

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung defended Trump in a statement to TMZ.

"A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the President gave an appropriate and unambiguous response," he told the outlet.

Big picture view:

Trump's tour of the Dearborn Ford plant came before the president spoke in front of the Detroit Economic Club.

In his first visit to the club since last April, the president said he decided to stop at a Ford facility because the automaker assembles 80% of its vehicles domestically.

"I don't even think about the USMCA," he said. "I want Mexico and Canada to survive, but we don't need their product. We want cars built here. They are all doing "They just said their business is better than ever. They are doing around the clock, they are doing expansions they are building more plants in the United States because of tariffs," Trump said. "Before it only used to go three hours around the clock."

Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford Jr. said the plant is expanding to 24-hour shifts, six days a week.