Man charged in Redford Township double-shooting

The Brief A suspect is accused of a double shooting inside a Redford residence. Victims were non-fatally wounded in home near Kinloch and Midland. Chaz Sims is accused of the Jan. 10 shooting and was charged Jan. 12.



A suspect was arrested and charged with a double shooting on early Saturday morning in Redford Township.

The backstory:

Chaz Sims was arrested and charged in the shooting, which took place inside a house near Kinloch and Midland at 3 a.m. Jan. 10.

Both victims are expected to survive. When police responded to the house, officers didn't find the victims — who were already getting treatment at a nearby hospital.

"The victims suffered from non-life threatening injuries," police said in a statement. "Officers spoke with the victims, a search warrant was executed at the residence, and Sims was placed under arrest in connection with the shooting."

The circumstances have not been released in the case, while the relationship between the accused shooter and victims is unknown at this time.

On Jan. 12, Sims was arraigned and is facing two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder or by strangulation, among other felony charges.

Redford police say the case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective R. Eddings at 313-387-2575 or reddings@redfordpd.org.