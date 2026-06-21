The 68th annual Ford Fireworks set for Monday

The City of Detroit has announced street closures, parking restrictions, transportation changes and public safety measures ahead of the annual Ford Fireworks on Monday, June 22. Hundreds of thousands of spectators are expected downtown for the event.

Viewing areas

Designated public viewing locations include: Hart Plaza Spirit Plaza Erma Henderson Park (new this year) Belle Isle

Hart Plaza

Spirit Plaza

Erma Henderson Park (new this year)

Belle Isle

Hart Plaza, Spirit Plaza and Erma Henderson Park will open at 2 p.m. and remain open until capacity is reached. Admission to all three locations is free. All three viewing areas will be weapon-free zones. Visitors will be subject to security screening, and coolers and backpacks will be searched. Tents, alcohol, drones, pets, personal fireworks, fires, cooking equipment and weapons are prohibited.

Belle Isle access

Belle Isle will remain closed until 2 p.m. Monday.

The island will allow up to 3,000 vehicles before reaching capacity.

Pedestrians and bicyclists will continue to have access after vehicle capacity is reached.

Visitors can receive capacity updates by texting "GEM" to 80888.

Vehicles entering Belle Isle must have a Recreation Passport.

Alcohol consumption and consumer fireworks are prohibited on the island.

Park closures

Several parks and riverfront locations will be closed June 22 to support public safety operations, including:

Detroit Riverwalk

Dequindre Cut between Eastern Market and Atwater Street

Gabriel Richard Park

Milliken State Park and Harbor

Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park

Riverside Park

Robert C. Valade Park

Southwest Greenway

Several other city parks along the riverfront

Parking

Detroit parking meters will not be enforced after 5 p.m. Monday.

Drivers must still obey parking restrictions and may be ticketed or towed for violations.

City-owned garages available include: Ford Underground Garage, $10 Eastern Market Garage, $5

Ford Underground Garage, $10

Eastern Market Garage, $5

Tailgating and fireworks viewing from parking structures are prohibited.

Street and freeway closures

Beginning about 6 p.m., Woodward Avenue will close to northbound and southbound traffic between Park Avenue and Witherell Street. Streets south of Fort Street west of Woodward Avenue and streets south of Congress Street east of Woodward Avenue will close. Freeway closures may begin at 6 p.m., depending on traffic conditions. Detroit police may adjust closure times based on crowd and traffic volumes.

Curfew enforcement

Detroit's curfew for minors ages 17 and younger will be enforced from 8 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. Tuesday within the downtown fireworks area. Minors must be accompanied by a parent, guardian or responsible adult age 21 or older while inside the curfew zone. Exceptions apply for travel to and from work, school, church and organized activities. Curfew violators will be taken to the Coleman A. Young Recreation Center until picked up by a parent or guardian. Parents may face fines of $250 for a first offense and $500 for subsequent offenses.

Lost children

Designated locations include: Huntington Place Detroit Police Department's 3rd Precinct Detroit Police Department's 4th Precinct Coleman A. Young Recreation Center

Huntington Place

Detroit Police Department's 3rd Precinct

Detroit Police Department's 4th Precinct

Coleman A. Young Recreation Center

Public transportation