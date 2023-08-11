696 backup in Oakland County due to construction zone crash

article

Drivers heading east on 696 are going to need to get out the door ab it earlier on Friday due to two crashes just a couple of miles apart.

The first crash is in the eastbound lanes of I-96 just before the start of the 696 spur. This crash is in the left lane and is causing backups to Beck Road.

Just before 7 a.m., speeds were stop-and-go and hitting a maximum of 8 mph.

If you're continuing onto 96, the traffic should clear up. But if you're heading east and hopping onto 696, there's more bad news.

Another crash just a couple of miles down the road is causing a massive delay as well. Traffic just before Northwestern Highway and the I-96 interchange is at a standstill due to a crash that happened hours earlier on Friday in the left lane.

This crash is right in the construction zone of 696 and, once you get into that area, there's really not a way to get out of it.

Bottom line, if you're taking 96 or 696 East, find a new route.