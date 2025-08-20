Rat sightings at DTW gains attention as videos hit the internet

The Brief DTW is getting attention on the internet after a video of rats in the terminal went viral. The airport says it is working to get rid of the rats.



It has been a rough week for Detroit Metro Airport after illegal animal meat was halted in the terminal, and a video of rats from inside scattered across the internet.

A recent video showing rats running around inside the McNamara Terminal at DTW is now going viral.

It caught passengers by surprise, to say the least, and it caught FOX 2's Charlie Langton by surprise as well.

A video is catching attention because it allegedly showed rats in the airport.

FOX 2 reached out to DTW and got a statement from them saying:

"The health and safety of our customers and employees is our top priority. We are working with our contractor to address the issue now."

The airport is working to get rid of the rats.

Meanwhile, bushmeat, which refers to meat from wild animals, including bats, non-human primates, and cane rats, from certain regions, was discovered in the luggage of two travelers within a week.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), agriculture specialists examining luggage late last month came across 11 pounds of rodent meat from the West African country of Togo.

A few days later, 52 pounds of primate meat from the Central African nation of Gabon was found in a traveler's bag. According to CBP, the meat was declared as antelope.

Both of the travelers also had other undeclared agricultural items with them.

The bushmeat was seized and turned over to the regulating agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

