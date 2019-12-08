7-year-old boy dies in suspected drunk driving crash with father

In just 21 days Clinton Township has had four fatal traffic crashes. Early Sunday morning another fatal crash occurred on eastbound Hall road at Heydenreich injuring a man and killing his son.

Clinton Township Police preliminary investigation and accounts from witnesses indicate that a 2015 Kia Optima was eastbound on Hall Rd driving on the paved shoulder.

The Kia continued on the shoulder as the lane transitioned into a right turn lane for southbound Heydenreich. The car then drove through the intersection where it hit a curb then a pole which suspends the traffic lights.

Witnesses called emergency services.

The driver a 32-year-old man from Sodus New York sustained multiple injuries and his 7-year-old son was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was taken to a hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Police say that alcohol does appear to be a factor in the crash resulting in the driver being taken into police custody.

East bound Hall Road at Heydenreich are straight roadways where they meet to form a T-shape intersection. The intersection, at the time of the crash, was being controlled by blinking yellow lights for Hall rd. and blinking red for Heydenreich. The speed limit for Hall Road is posted at 50 mph.

The Clinton Township Police Department is continuing the investigation and requests any witnesses to the crash or anyone having information pertinent to the crash, to contact Detective Sgt. C. Madajczyk at (586)493- 7890 or traffic Sgt. C. Allis (586)615-2525.

