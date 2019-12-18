7-year-old boy in domestic violence shelter writes heartbreaking letter to Santa

article

A mother in a Texas domestic violence shelter found her son's heartbreaking letter to Santa Claus, showing how the boy is struggling with his family's situation during the holidays.

The 7-year-old boy, identified only as Blake, is living with his mom at Safe Haven of Tarrant County, an emergency shelter for domestic violence victims in the Fort Worth area.

Blake's mom found his letter to Santa in his backpack, where he wrote about being scared of his father.

In addition to asking Santa for books, Blake requested a "very, very, very good dad."

The full letter read:

Dear Santa,

We had to leave our house. Dad was mad. We had to do all the chores. Dad got everything he wanted. Mom said it was time to leave and she would take us to a safer place where we don’t have to be scared.

I’m still nervous. I don’t want to talk to the other kids. Are you going to come this Christmas? We don’t have any of our stuff here. Can you bring some chapter books, a dictionary, and a compass and a watch? I also want a very, very, very good dad. Can you do that, too?

Love, Blake

The shelter said donations have helped grant Blake's Christmas wishes, along with other kids living there. They said other donations help ensure the families continue having a safe place to stay, since the shelter is provided at no cost to victims.

For more information or to make a donation, visit Safe Haven of Tarrant County's website.

If you are a victim of domestic violence in Florida, you can call the statewide crisis hotline at 800-500-1119, and every community has a center to help domestic violence victims.