New law signed by Whitmer bans smartphones in the classroom

The Brief A new law signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer bans smartphones in class. The law excludes flip phones and takes effect in fall of 2026. Smartphones will be allowed for use during emergencies.



Michigan teachers can expect less student distractions after Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a new law banning the use of smartphones in classrooms Tuesday morning.

The backstory:

The bill received bipartisan support and will take effect by the start of the school year next fall.

While teachers and parents are thankful about this, students not as much.

This law bans smart phones in classroom settings — and what that will look like, will depend on each district. What this does is provide a minimum standard and give the school districts the right to enforce these cell phone ban policies.

If you are worried about being able to stay in contact with your child — this is important to know — this law allows for the use of old-school flip phones.

That means if you are a parent who is concerned about not being able to have constant communication with your kid, you can still have a way to do that.

What they're saying:

The representative who sponsored this bill weighed in.

"Basic phones can be available to school children all day long," said Rep. Mark Tisdel (R-Rochester). "It’s the smart phones that are the disruption. (On a) basic phone you make a call you send a text, you put the phone away. Smart phones you never put them away. That’s where the disruption comes in and the drama."

Tisdel said the number one concern from people opposed to this new law — access to phones during emergencies — and he says — that access to smartphones will be allowed during school emergencies.

FOX 2 spoke to parents who chimed in with their approval.

"I don’t think they should be allowed in school, they’re a big distraction," said parent Angie Schick. "Kids should be in school to get educated and not be distracted or worried about being on their phone and texting."

"(Phones) don’t belong there," said parent Asma Ansari. "I used to teach and I can only imagine how hard it must be for teachers and how distracting it is for students.

FOX 2: "What are your thoughts on them passing the bill?"

"It’s great," she said. "It’s perfect."