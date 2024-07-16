7-year-old shot in chest at Inkster apartment, suspect on the run

A 7-year-old Inkster boy is recovering from a gunshot wound early Monday with the suspect still on the run.

The shooting took place at the Dearborn View Apartments at 12:30 in the morning, with the boy hit in the chest.

Police say the boy was shot once, got medical attention at the scene, before being rushed to the hospital. He is in critical, but stable condition.

"I was talking with my girlfriend and the next thing you know, all I hear is one bang," said one man. "One loud bang, I'm not sure what it was, it sounded like a shotgun. The next thing I know I heard a girl scream. A female screamed, help, call 911.

"Some dude came running up to me and asked if I saw anybody running this way, I said no. Two minutes later, like five cop cars pull up."

Neighbors are still shocked over what happened.

"I really think, you have to be cautious now, because you never know," another neighbor said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Inkster police at (313) 563-9850 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.





