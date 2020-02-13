$70 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Pontiac

article

Someone in Michigan is waking up $70 million dollars richer Thursday morning.

A single ticket sold in southeast Michigan matched all five white balls and the Powerball during Wednesday night's drawing.

Authorities have now revealed that winning ticket was sold in Pontiac, at the Huron Plaza Party Store on Huron Street.

The winning numbers were: 14, 47, 54, 55, 68. And the Powerball: 25.

Two winners in Michigan also matched four white balls and the Powerball, which is a prize of $50,000. It's not known where those tickets were sold.