72-year-old man found dead on I-96 leaving family with questions

A 72-year-old man was hit and killed on a Detroit freeway - but the family of Michael Thomas says he was as mentally and physically healthy as can be.

Now his death is the subject of a Michigan State Police investigation.

"We just want answers," said Lynn we want to understand what happened to my dad," said Lynn Lipsey, his daughter.

The daughter and granddaughter of Michael Thomas are understandably frustrated.

"I want to know if anybody saw anything leading up to him laying on the freeway," said Brittney Lipsey, Thomas' granddaughter.

The body of Thomas was discovered in the right center lane of east I-96 and Livernois in Detroit.

"He deserves better than to be discarded like trash in the street," Lynn said.

The tragic discovery was made in the early morning hours of Sunday, October 30th. Prior to that, the family had no idea anything had happened to Thomas.

"At 8:30 he was going to bed, that's when he told his girlfriend he was going to bed" Brittney said. "The next thing you know, I’m seeing posts on Instagram about someone getting hit multiple times on the freeway. And Sunday I find out that it’s my grandfather," said Lipsey.

Thomas lived in a condominium complex in Royal Oak. His body was found on the freeway roughly 30 minutes from his house. And although his body was found on the freeway - he didn't own a car.

The family is asking the question what happened between 8:30 that night and 2:30 the next morning.

'"How did he get out of the house, why he left, how he ended up on the freeway," Brittney said. "We don’t have answers to nothing."

And now this family is feeling helpless as the days pass, but still fighting for the truth knowing that's what he would have done for anyone else.

"Quite loving, comical, a people person, he looked out for others. Just an all-around, sweet, loving guy," Brittney said.

Because this occurred on the interstate, Michigan State Police are handling the investigation but so far there has been no progress in the case. They are asking any witnesses to call MSP directly at 734-287-5000.