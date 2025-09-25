72-year-old Monroe fisherman accused of throwing lit stick of fake dynamite at man, pulling gun on victim

article

The Brief The morning after having an argument with a man, a Monroe man allegedly threw a lit stick of fake dynamite at the victim. The suspect also pulled a real handgun on the victim, authorities said.



A 72-year-old Monroe man is accused of an unprovoked attack that included a lit stick of fake dynamite and a real handgun.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, it happened just after 8:10 a.m. Tuesday at Veteran's Park on Custer in Monroe.

The backstory:

According to the sheriff's office, the victim told deputies that he had an argument with an unknown man on Monday evening. On Wednesday morning, that same man allegedly approached him and allegedly threw a lit stick of dynamite on the hood of the victim's vehicle.

When the victim tossed what he believed to be an explosive back at the man, the man pulled out a gun and ordered the victim to freeze. The man then went behind the Monroe Fire Station 2 to fish.

Deputies arrived and detained the man, who had a loaded .45 caliber handgun and a loaded .22 caliber handgun in his pocket. According to the sheriff's office, he had a concealed pistol license.

(Photo: Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

The dynamite was determined to be fake.

What's next:

The suspect was arrested for felonious assault and presenting a fake explosive device.

The sheriff's office plans to seek charges against him.