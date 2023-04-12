74-year-old hit and killed in crosswalk near 7 Mile in Redford

Redford Township Police are investigating the death of a 74-year-old woman who was killed while walking near 7 Mile on Wednesday.

Around 5:15 p.m., police were called to Beech Daly and 7 Mile to the crash after the woman was hit by a car in the intersection.

Police said the woman was in the crosswalk north of 7 Mile on Beech Daly when a car hit her. She was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the car is cooperating with police and authorities say it does not appear that drugs, alcohol, or speed were a factor.

No other details - including the woman's name - were released.