75-year-old Monroe man killed in crash over the weekend

The Brief A Monroe man died after he was ejected from his pickup truck during a crash in Frenchtown Township. Michael Procy went off the road and hit vehicles, poles, and a tree. It is unclear what caused him to drive off the road.



A Monroe man died in a single-vehicle crash in Frenchtown Township over the weekend.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, 75-year-old Michael Procy was driving a 2023 Ford F-150 east on Fourth Street near Bronson Street at 7:35 p.m. Sunday when he drove off the road and hit several vehicles and posts. He went back onto the road before drifting off of the road again and hitting a tree. Procy, who was wearing a seat belt, was ejected from his truck, which continued moving before eventually stopping.

Procy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said that investigators do not know what caused him to drive off the road. It is also unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 734-240-7548 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.