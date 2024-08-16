77 Detroit families get their deeds to houses once owned by Land Bank

Over 70 more residents living in properties owned by the Detroit Land Bank became homeowners themselves on Friday after successfully completing the Occupied Buy Back program.

"We have 77 families to date in the City of Detroit that are about to get the deeds," said Detroit Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison.

The program helps those who have struggled in the past to purchase or keep a home.

"I’m just thankful for the program that allowed me to have my own home," said one participant, Anita Davis. "I ain't gotta worry about nothing but taxes, I’m happy."

If they meet all program requirements, renters are able to transition into homeownership – with financial and home improvement educational resources, according to the Detroit Land Bank Authority (DLBA).

Once candidates for the program are identified, the Detroit nonprofit Matrix Human Services steps in to provide the counseling.

"We assist them with going with our bank partners, Fifth Third Bank and Citizens, ensuring they make those monthly deposits so they can successfully complete the program," said Matrix Human Services' housing counselor, Paul Tate.

Detroiter Darryl Gaymon completed the Buy Back program and is grateful for the things he learned.

"They're going to have you open up a bank account, take classes, and they're going to teach you," Gaymon said.

Since the Buy Back program's inception in 2016, over 1,200 participants have become homeowners in Detroit, according to the DLBA.

"I want to say thank y’all, and I appreciate y’all, and this is a very good program," said Robert Beck, another new homeowner.

And when Detroiters own their own home – that’s revenue for the city.

The 77 new homeowners are all contributing tax revenue to Detroit now.

So the message is clear:

"If you have a connection to a house, and it’s a Land Bank property, you need to contact the Land Bank because we want to ensure that we help you also achieve homeownership," Bettison said.

For more information about the Occupied Buy Back program, click here.