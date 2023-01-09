8 Mile TV show: Eminem and 50 Cent working on series

article

The 2002 move 8 Mile told the fictionalized story of Eminem. Now, 21 years later, rapper 50 Cent reveals he and Eminem are collaborating on an 8 Mile TV series.

In an interview with BigBoyTV on Friday, 50 Cent said they are in the process of adapting the semi-autobiographical film for television.

"We're in motion," 50 cent said in the interview. "It's gonna be big. I've been working. You know, I ain't got no duds."

According to 50 Cent (real name Curtis Jackson), it didn't take a lot of convincing for Eminem to create the show. But don't think it's going to be a remake of the film. 50 Cent said it will be more along the lines of Bel-Air, the dramatized reimagining of the 1990s sitcom.

RELATED: Eminem releases Curtain Call 2 featuring tracks from past 13 years, plus unreleased song featuring 50 Cent

The idea behind the show is that it would start with a young Eminem and he's already got a strategy for what the show would look like.

"I want to be able to show and offer a lot more details, things that you would say in an interview or different things that you've already used that you put out there and stuff like that," he said. "You'll see those things kind of surface in the temperament of the characters."

And Eminem's story may not be the only one he tells.

"I want to do Snoop's story too," he said. "I think Snoop is – if the OJ trial works, why wouldn't ‘Murder is the case’ work?"

That story would follow Snoop Dogg (real name Calvin Broadus) who was charged with first-degree murder in 1993 when a member of a rival gang was shot and killed by his bodyguard while Snoop was driving.

READ NEXT: Man who broke into Eminem’s home wanted to ‘kill him’ say police