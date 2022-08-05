Eminem releases Curtain Call 2 featuring tracks from past 13 years, plus unreleased song featuring 50 Cent

article

Eminem dropped Curtain Call 2, an album highlighting his work over the past 13 years, this week.

The album follows 2005's "Curtain Call: Greatest Hits." This time around, the Detroit rapper features some of his top tracks dating back to 2009.

Most of the 34 tracks are from his albums released since Encoure – 2009's Relapse, 2010's Recovery, 2013's The Marshall Mathers LP 2, 2017's Revival, 2018's Kamikaze, and 2020's Music to Be Murdered By. The digital version includes an extra song – a remix of "Rap God."

Curtain Call 2 also includes "The King and I" featuring CeeLo Green, which was released earlier this summer for the movie Elvis, and "From the D 2 the LBC" featuring Snoop Dogg, which was released last month.

In addition to all the prior releases, Eminem slipped in an unreleased track from 2009 – "Is This Love ('09)" featuring 50 Cent.

Curtain Call 2 tracklist: