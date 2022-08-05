Eminem releases Curtain Call 2 featuring tracks from past 13 years, plus unreleased song featuring 50 Cent
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Eminem dropped Curtain Call 2, an album highlighting his work over the past 13 years, this week.
The album follows 2005's "Curtain Call: Greatest Hits." This time around, the Detroit rapper features some of his top tracks dating back to 2009.
Most of the 34 tracks are from his albums released since Encoure – 2009's Relapse, 2010's Recovery, 2013's The Marshall Mathers LP 2, 2017's Revival, 2018's Kamikaze, and 2020's Music to Be Murdered By. The digital version includes an extra song – a remix of "Rap God."
Curtain Call 2 also includes "The King and I" featuring CeeLo Green, which was released earlier this summer for the movie Elvis, and "From the D 2 the LBC" featuring Snoop Dogg, which was released last month.
In addition to all the prior releases, Eminem slipped in an unreleased track from 2009 – "Is This Love ('09)" featuring 50 Cent.
Curtain Call 2 tracklist:
- "Godzilla" (feat. Juice Wrld) (from Music to Be Murdered By)
- "Lucky You" (feat. Joyner Lucas) (from Kamikaze)
- "Lighters" (Bad Meets Evil feat. Bruno Mars) (from Hell: The Sequel)
- "Gnat" (from Music to Be Murdered By)
- "Cinderella Man" (from Recovery)
- "Walk on Water" (feat. Beyoncé) (from Revival)
- "Rap God" (from The Marshall Mathers LP 2)
- "Love the Way You Lie" (feat. Rihanna) (from Recovery)
- "Won't Back Down" (feat. Pink) (from Recovery)
- "Higher" (from Music to Be Murdered By)
- "Berzerk" (from The Marshall Mathers LP 2)
- "Not Afraid" (from Recovery)
- "From the D 2 the LBC" (feat. Snoop Dogg)
- "Nowhere Fast" (feat. Kehlani) (from Revival)
- "Fall" (from Kamikaze)
- "Phenomenal" (from Southpaw)
- "Fast Lane" (from Hell: The Sequel)
- "You're Never Over" (from Recovery)
- "3 a.m." (from Relapse)
- "Space Bound" (from Recovery)
- "Beautiful" (from Relapse)
- "The Monster" (feat. Rihanna) (from The Marshall Mathers LP 2)
- "Venom" (from Kamikaze)
- "Crack a Bottle" (feat. Dr. Dre & 50 Cent) (from Relapse)
- "Is This Love ('09)" (feat. 50 Cent)
- "River" (feat. Ed Sheeran) (from Revival)
- "Survival" (from The Marshall Mathers LP 2)
- "Best Friend" (Yelawolf feat. Eminem) (from Love Story)
- "Darkness" (from Music to Be Murdered By)
- "Kings Never Die" (feat. Gwen Stefani) (from Southpaw)
- "No Love" (feat. Lil Wayne) (from Recovery)
- "Headlights" (feat. Nate Ruess) (from The Marshall Mathers LP2)
- "The King and I" (feat. CeeLo Green) (from Elvis)
- "Farewell" (from Music to Be Murdered By)
- "Rap God" (Mr. Cii Remix) (from The Marshall Mathers LP 2)