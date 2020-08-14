8-month-old and 2 adults shot on Detroit's east side

Detroit police are investigating a shooting of three people including an 8-month-old infant on the city's east side Friday night.

The shooting took place in the area of Hampshire Street and Park Drive, two blocks from Harper Avenue. The 8-month-old is in stable condition, but one of the adults wounded is in critical condition, police say.

The three were shot inside a Honda CRV after a Dodge Ram pulled up and a suspect opened fire on them and ran off a little after 4 p.m.

Bullet holes can be seen on the CRV. There was a second suspect inside the Ram who drove off.

The shooting suspect has been described as a heavyset black man with white striped pants and he was wearing some sort of black wrap on his head.

