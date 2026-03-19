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Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures headed up, with 50s and 60s on the horizon this weekend

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Published  March 19, 2026 6:41am EDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 2 Detroit
Warmer temps start to arrive

Warmer temps start to arrive

The first day of spring is Friday, as spring-like weather shows up in Metro Detroit. 

The Brief

    • Warmer temps are on the way, with highs around 49 Thursday.
    • The weekend will feel even more like spring, which starts Friday, with highs in the 60s forecasted. 
    • Some rain is possible Thursday morning, but most of the day will be dry.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - I wouldn’t call it warm, but it’s better than it’s been, and we’ll keep climbing this afternoon as temps float toward 50. 

There’s an outside chance for a few light showers this morning, and with temps near freezing, any rain could create a brief slick spot or two. Any potential impacts should be short-lived though, as temps rise quickly. 

Most of the day winds up dry. 

Spring officially arrives Friday at 10:46 a.m., and Mother Nature plays along with temps in the 50s and 60s through the weekend. 

Scattered rain Friday gives way to a dry Saturday, with another chance for showers Sunday and a cooldown to follow. 

Weather Forecast