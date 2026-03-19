Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures headed up, with 50s and 60s on the horizon this weekend

The Brief Warmer temps are on the way, with highs around 49 Thursday. The weekend will feel even more like spring, which starts Friday, with highs in the 60s forecasted. Some rain is possible Thursday morning, but most of the day will be dry.



I wouldn’t call it warm, but it’s better than it’s been, and we’ll keep climbing this afternoon as temps float toward 50.

There’s an outside chance for a few light showers this morning, and with temps near freezing, any rain could create a brief slick spot or two. Any potential impacts should be short-lived though, as temps rise quickly.

Most of the day winds up dry.

Spring officially arrives Friday at 10:46 a.m., and Mother Nature plays along with temps in the 50s and 60s through the weekend.

Scattered rain Friday gives way to a dry Saturday, with another chance for showers Sunday and a cooldown to follow.