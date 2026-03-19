Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures headed up, with 50s and 60s on the horizon this weekend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - I wouldn’t call it warm, but it’s better than it’s been, and we’ll keep climbing this afternoon as temps float toward 50.
There’s an outside chance for a few light showers this morning, and with temps near freezing, any rain could create a brief slick spot or two. Any potential impacts should be short-lived though, as temps rise quickly.
Most of the day winds up dry.
Spring officially arrives Friday at 10:46 a.m., and Mother Nature plays along with temps in the 50s and 60s through the weekend.
Scattered rain Friday gives way to a dry Saturday, with another chance for showers Sunday and a cooldown to follow.