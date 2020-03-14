8 more positive cases of COVID-19 brings Michigan total to 33

The state of Michigan has announced eight additional positive cases of COVID-19 Saturday night.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said eight adults tested presumptive positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 33.The specimens will be sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation testing.The cases include:

Detroit, adult male with history of domestic travel and contact with someone with a confirmed case.

Oakland County, adult male with history of domestic travel.

Oakland County, adult male with unknown travel history.

Oakland County, adult female with history of contact with someone with a confirmed case.

Macomb County, adult male with no known travel history and no known contact with someone with a confirmed case.

Monroe County, adult female with history of domestic travel.

Wayne County, adult female with unknown travel history and no known contact with someone with a confirmed case.

Washtenaw County, adult female with history of contact with someone with a confirmed case.

COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. They include:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

New developments Saturday:

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus but may put you in a better position to fight it.

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.