River Rouge contract worker tests positive for coronavirus

A contract employee with the city of River Rouge was found to have tested positive for the coronavirus, the city said in a statement Saturday.

Police were notified as of Thursday that the employee had been working in the city the morning of Sunday, March 8. The worker is believed to have had limited contact that day with city employees or residents, the city said in a statement.

"We immediately contacted the Wayne County Health Department when notified of the positive test," said Dan Kolke, the director of public safety in a statement. "The contractor is not a resident of River Rouge or Wayne County.City leaders are aware of the situation and are taking precautions.The Fire Chief and I have been in continual contact with the contractor and the health department for any updates."

There has been no further information about the patient. This case is one of the current 25 in the state of Michigan as of early Saturday evening.

Today Beaumont Health announced the treatment of its first coronavirus case. It is not known if it is the same patient that River Rouge identified.

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

