Beaumont Health treats 1st coronavirus case; restricts visitations at all hospitals

Beaumont Dearborn is caring for COVID-19 patient, resulting in a visitation restriction at the hospital.

The patient is in good condition and is the first Beaumont patient who has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the health system.

The patient has been isolated to reduce the risk of exposure to others.

Beginning at 6 a.m. Sunday March 15, there will be no visitation allowed at all Beaumont sites until further notice as a precaution.

One visitor will be permitted for the following exceptions:

End of life

Mothers in labor (her significant other is permitted)

Pediatric or NICU patients (both parents are permitted)

Patients undergoing surgery

Additional exceptions to these extenuating circumstances will be determined by the hospital’s administrator on call.

RELATED:

Advertisement

9 more coronavirus confirmed in Michigan as positive cases climb to 25

List of Michigan coronavirus exposure locations and dates

In a statement, Beaumont said: "Safety is our top priority.Beaumont is following CDC guidelines and screening protocols while maintaining standard infection control best practices.

"Beaumont also remains in close communication with state and county public health officials to monitor the spread of the virus."

Beaumont Coronavirus HotlineBeaumont created a COVID-19 hotline, 248-551-7000, staffed by Beaumont nurses and staff seven days a week. The hotline is a community resource for timely, accurate information about COVID-19 symptoms and virtual screening for people who are experiencing symptoms.

The line is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.Beaumont nurses and staff will answer questions about the virus and direct patients to the appropriate level of care including:

Treating symptoms at home.

Following up with a primary doctor.

Seeking treatment at an urgent care or emergency center.

Please do not call the hotline unless you or a loved one is experiencing symptoms. If you are experiencing life-threatening symptoms, please call 911.Beaumont is in the process of increasing the capacity of the phone line. There are also several other coronavirus hotlines available:

State of Michigan: 888-535-6136 / Oakland County: 248-858-1000 / Centers for Disease Control: 800-232-4636

RELATED: Is it the flu, a cold or COVID-19? Different viruses present similar symptoms

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

----------------------------------------------

FOX 2 is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. Every weekday we're live at 1 p.m. with a special show reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 2 app or on the FOX 2 Facebook page here.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.