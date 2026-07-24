Lincoln Park firefighter who died in line of duty honored with first-responder procession

The Brief Lincoln Park firefighter St. Adam Amrozi died in the line of duty recently. A first responder procession honoring the fallen hero escorted his remains to a Trenton funeral home Friday morning. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered flags at half-staff throughout the state to honor the 21-year department veteran.



A first responder vehicle procession was held Downriver for a fallen firefighter Friday morning.

The backstory:

Lincoln Park firefighter St. Adam Amrozi died in the line of duty recently after 21 years of service.

The procession honoring Amrozi – which SkyFOX flew over – started from The Martenson Funeral Home's Allen Park Chapel and ending at the Trenton Chapel.

Fire Chief Michael Prinz called Amrozi a dedicated public servant whose unmatched kindness to his fellow firefighters and the community, will leave a lasting legacy.

"I extend my deepest condolences to Adam’s family,friends, and loved ones. Please keep them, along with our department, in your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this tremendous loss," Prinz posted online. "Adam, thank you for your service, your leadership, and your friendship. You will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.

"Rest easy, Brother. We’ll take it from here."

Governor Gretchen Whitmer ordered US and Michigan flags to be flown at half-staff Friday.

"Sergeant Amrozi was a proud family man and dedicated public servant," said Governor Whitmer. "He was an example of the selflessness, courage, and dedication firefighters across Michigan demonstrate each and every day. Let’s honor this fallen hero and keep his family and the entire Lincoln Park Fire Department in our thoughts."

Amrozi, a Trenton High School alum, also served previously with the Riverview Fire Department.

He is survived by his wife Sara and their daughter Genesis.

Sgt. Adam Amrozi