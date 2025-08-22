86-year-old Michigan woman nears skydive No. 1,000

The Brief An 86-year-old woman from the Cadillac area embarked on her 911th skydive Friday. Kim Knor is targeting 1,000 and says the key to happiness is to live in the moment.



An 86-year-old Michigan woman completed her 911th skydive Friday and FOX 2 was there to witness it.

The backstory:

Meet Kim Knor from the Cadillac area of Michigan who today was in Ray Township, jumping out of a perfectly good plane for fun.

"It was fantastic. It's this blue, blue sky we have today, and we just get out of the plane and fly. There's no feeling of falling, it's just flying.

"Once the canopy is open, we do real deep turns and then we stall and just hang there. It's just really fun, it's like a roller coaster."

Knor says the key to happiness is living in the moment.

"When you're up there, you don't think about anything else," she said. "Just in the joy that you're getting to be a bird, and fly around and then under the canopy its silent.

"It's just floating all over above the earth. And we said when we looked down, we said, you know, this is just freedom. You know, if you want to know what them really feels like, go up and try it."

Ironically, Knor said she is usually afraid of heights. She has been to both the Empire State Building and the Eiffel Tower and in both instances she hung back, unwilling to peer down over the edge.

Knor said her goal is to hit 1,000 jumps.

"I'll be here today and tomorrow," she said, adding that her niece will be joining her, after taking part for the first time last year. "We went out and jumped together and she said, 'Oh I've got to do it again. It's very addictive, you have to be careful."

Knor says that you are never too old to try it.

