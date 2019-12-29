87-year-old man missing out of Washtenaw County

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in locating Stanley Chester Gurney.

Gurney is an 87-year-old man last seen near St. Joseph Mercy Hospital around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

He’s about 5’8 tall, 160 pounds. He has balding gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, blue jeans, gray shoes and a Combat Veteran ball cap.

Mr. Gurney was driving a 2005 Gray Hyundai Sante Fe with a Michigan License plate DVS 6423.

Gurney was disoriented and has not been seen since.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Stanley Gurney, please contact the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 734-994-2911.

