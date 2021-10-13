87-year-old Michigan woman severely beaten during home invasion

A man severely beat an 87-year-old Michigan woman during a home invasion Monday.

Police said the suspect broke into the victim's home in Birch Run Township, which is just south of Frankenmuth, around 1:45 p.m. The man beat the woman inside the home on Canada Road before stealing her vehicle.

The victim suffered serious injuries. She is listed as stable at a hospital.

The vehicle was found Tuesday morning in Saginaw but police are still looking for the man. He is described as white and in his 20s. He has sandy blond hair and was wearing gray and black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Michigan State Police at 989-495-5555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-5245.