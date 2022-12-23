Dangerous road conditions across Michigan lead to jackknifed semis, MSP trooper crashes

article

The pre-Christmas 2022 snow storm has brought a couple of inches of snow to southeast Michigan but on the state's west side, travel is extremely dangerous and I-94 has at least three major crashes.

According to Michigan State Police's 5th district, a total of 9 semi trucks were involved in a crash on eastbound I-94 mile marker 44. The eastbound lanes are completely closed due to that crash to the west of Hartford, Michigan.

On the other side of Hartford, just four miles east on I-94, an MSP trooper vehicle was in a crash as well. MSP said the trooper is okay.

Michigan road conditions: 'Double whammy' of winds, temperatures making driving 'feel like a snow globe'

Meanwhile, on the westbound side of I-94, a semi is blocking traffic at mile marker 84. This is near Galesburg, just outside of Battle Creek.

Not only that, MSP says visibility is near zero in Van Buren County along parts of I-94.

Here in southeast Michigan, I-96 is closed at Telegraph, also for a jackknifed semi.

MSP is urging people to reconsider driving on Friday unless it is absolutely necessary.

"The Dec 2022 blizzard is in full effect & traveling is extremely dangerous!" MSP's 5th district said on Twitter.

Other crashes around Michigan

Meanwhile, just north of southeast Michigan, in the bay region, MSP's 3rd district said they responded to several crashes along I-75 in Genesee & Saginaw Counties.

The 3rd district said there were several crashes in the bay region caused by white out conditions and blowing snow. At one point, there were three jackknifed semis and several crashes including a patrol car there as well.

I-75 was reopened around 10 a.m. but drivers are urged to stay home.

MSP's 3rd district said they responded to multiple crashes on I-75 in Michigan's Bay Region on Friday, Dec. 23.

"The roads are impassible in many areas. STAY HOME & let road crews get the snow & ice cleared before heading out," MSP's 3rd district said.

Mid-Michigan is also reporting crashes along US 127 in Ingham County. In photos posted to their twitter page, MSP's 1st district there was at least one truck off the side of the road and being pulled out by a tow truck. During that effort to pull the truck out, MSP said the two truck was hit by another car.