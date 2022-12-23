Westbound I-96 closed at Telegraph for jackknifed semi-truck

article

I-96 is closed at Telegraph for a crash after a semi-truck jackknifed Friday morning.

According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, westbound I-96 is closed to drivers who are advised to seek an alternate route.

The incident happened around 9:20 a.m.

MDOT's camera at I-96 and Beech Daly showed the semi-truck blocking all lanes of the freeway.

Michigan road conditions: 'Double whammy' of winds, temperatures making driving 'feel like a snow globe'

There's no estimated time for the crash to be cleared.