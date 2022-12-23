Michigan road conditions: Strong winds making driving 'feel like a snow globe'

Southeast Michigan has traded one winter weather demon after projections for snow totals started falling overnight. But wind gusts will be blowing around whatever snow ends up falling.

According to Diane Cross with the Michigan Department of Transportation, driving around Metro Detroit will "feel like a snow globe at times."

"You will still find plenty of icy conditions downtown, but the big issue this morning will be the wind," she said. "Such strong winds coming across Metro Detroit that may end blowing whatever snow we do get around," she said. "Which could make viability dangerous."

While a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for all of Southeast Michigan until Saturday morning, snow totals have fallen to around 2-4 inches. Some communities will get 5 inches further to the north, but a pocket of dry air that moved in overnight has reduced the severity of snow.

However, wind speeds up to 55 mph will send temperatures plummeting and could create issues for plows trying to keep streets clear.

For those who are commuting, driving issues won't be too big of a problem.

Expect temperatures to feel well below zero this Christmas weekend.

"You'll still want to be careful at bridges, ramps, and overpasses because anything that's above the ground where air can get underneath can get colder faster," Cross said. "And that's where you're going to find the icy spots and that's where we get spin-outs."

So far, the only major issue on the roads was a crash in Lincoln Park that blocked I-75.

The roads for the most part have been cleared, partly due to fewer drivers on the road.

Anyone looking for the most up-to-date conditions can find them at Michigan.gov/drive. FOX 2's traffic page is also tracking updates from MDOT and around the Metro region.