9 miles of Mound Road to be redone with $250 million project

Part of Mound Road in Macomb County is getting a major makeover between Sterling Heights and Warren.

"It's exciting because we finally get to announce we have a contractor for this kind of road project," said Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel. "As many of you know, Mound Road was an incredible challenge for us."

The project is approximately $250 million to reconstruct about nine miles of Mound Road in Sterling Heights and Warren, using the locally-based company "Dan's Excavating" which won the bid to do the work.

"Mound Road was, unfortunately, the showcase for the media when it came to the pothole showcase for pothole season," Hackel said. "It was treacherous, it was a problem beyond belief.

"(It is) an area that has a tremendous impact on the economic viability of the entire county as well as southeast Michigan and the state."

The funding has arrived and Hackel says $100 million of that funding is coming from the feds. The project is also looking to the future with plans for how mobility may change with connected vehicles or autonomous ones, an official said.