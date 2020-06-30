9-year-old girl dies from house fire on Detroit's west side, parents and sister also injured

A 9-year-old girl has died from a house fire on Detroit's west side and three others are injured.

The blaze happened at a home on the 8600 Block of Pierson Street in the area of Joy and Evergreen around 2:45 a.m.

In addition to the 9-year-old girl, a 6-year-old girl is in critical condition, two adults - a 33-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman - were taken to Sinai Grace Hospital with cuts to their arms and hands, possibly from broken glass. A 6-year-old boy was also in the fire, however, he expected to be okay.

When the fire broke out, both children were pulled from the home by firefighters and were taken to Children's Hospital in cardiac arrest.

The parents got their injuries after trying to help rescue the kids from the home by crawling through the window.

After first listing the girl in critical condition as a 5-year-old, the Detroit Fire Department clarified, saying she was 6 years old.

Detroit Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell said the fire is under an investigation. They initially believed it could have started by a faulty air conditioner before pivoting to the fire starting in the living room.