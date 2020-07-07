9-year-old in critical condition after getting hit while riding bike in Pontiac

A 9-year-old boy is in critical condition after being hit while riding his bike Monday afternoon in Pontiac.

The boy was hit by a 48-year-old man in a pick-up truck on July 6 just after 12:30 p.m. in the area of Harper and Gage Street.

Witnesses told police the boy disregarded a stop sign and rode his bike into the street, and the driver wasn't able to stop in time and hit him.

The boy was conscious but not alert after he was hit and was taken to the hospital, where he's in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.