911 dispatch recordings suggest boy found dead in Berks County home was bullied and 'didn't want to go alone'

Police continue to investigate the deaths of an 8-year-old boy and his 4-year-old sister in Berks County.

Recordings of 911 dispatchers are adding more mystery to the case. The tapes suggest the 8-year-old boy may have been bullied and "didn't want to go alone."

No trespassing signs are posted on the lawn of Lisa Snyder’s Albany Township home. There was no sign Thursday of the 36-year-old mother of 4-year-old Brinley and her brother 8-year-old Connor, who were found hanging in their basement on Sept. 23.

“Two cardiac arrests, pediatric," the dispatcher said in a 911 call.

According to search warrants, the children were found by their mother hanging 3-feet apart by a single wire with plastic coating.

“Both children are hanging in the basement," one dispatcher is heard saying.

The dispatcher alerts first responders to what they’ll find and then tells them what Lisa Snyder said about her 8-year-old son.

“She mentioned that the 8-year-old has been bullied and he had made threats of doing this but didn’t want to go alone and sadly he may be the aggressor," the dispatcher said.

The Berks County District Attorney is refusing to comment on the investigation. The claims of bullying have shifted focus somewhat to the local elementary school Connor attended, where counseling is offered.

"Connor was a beloved member of the Greenwich Elementary School Community, who enjoyed his peers and teachers. He’s dearly missed, fondly remembered for the smile that he brought on his face and he brought to the people he encountered every day," Superintendent of Schools Christian Tempchatin said.

Search warrants reveal investigators have taken electronic equipment from the home, including an Xbox and the plastic-coated wire.

Investigators learned Snyder had multiple cell phones and returned with warrants to obtain two of them.

The investigation is ongoing in the case.

Oct. 12 would have been Connor's 9th birthday.

