A guide to the 2023 Monroe County Fair

The Monroe County Fair is returning!

The fair will run from July 30 to Aug. 5 at the First Merchants Expo Center in Monroe.

Monroe County Fair Tickets

Sunday, July 30

Adults: $6

Children 6 through 12: $3

Age 5 & under with parents: Free

Monday, July 31 – Saturday, Aug. 5

Adults: $7

Children 6 through 12: $4

Age 5 & under with parents: Free

Parking

Free in Lot A off Custer Road

Free in lot off Shelter Lane and Raisinville Road

Handicap parking available

Fair Activities

The fair includes carnival rides, food vendors, animal shows, musical performances, and more!

Grandstand events include a Yung Gravy concert, a Jackson Dean performance, a monster truck show, a rodeo, and more.

Fair Schedule

To view the full fair schedule, visit the Monroe County Fair website.