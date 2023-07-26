A guide to the 2023 Monroe County Fair
MONROE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Monroe County Fair is returning!
The fair will run from July 30 to Aug. 5 at the First Merchants Expo Center in Monroe.
Monroe County Fair Tickets
Sunday, July 30
Adults: $6
Children 6 through 12: $3
Age 5 & under with parents: Free
Monday, July 31 – Saturday, Aug. 5
Adults: $7
Children 6 through 12: $4
Age 5 & under with parents: Free
Parking
- Free in Lot A off Custer Road
- Free in lot off Shelter Lane and Raisinville Road
- Handicap parking available
Fair Activities
The fair includes carnival rides, food vendors, animal shows, musical performances, and more!
Grandstand events include a Yung Gravy concert, a Jackson Dean performance, a monster truck show, a rodeo, and more.
Fair Schedule
To view the full fair schedule, visit the Monroe County Fair website.