A guide to the 2023 Monroe County Fair

By Denver Williams
MONROE, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Monroe County Fair is returning!

The fair will run from July 30 to Aug. 5 at the First Merchants Expo Center in Monroe.

Monroe County Fair Tickets

Sunday, July 30

Adults: $6

Children 6 through 12: $3

Age 5 & under with parents: Free

Monday, July 31 – Saturday, Aug. 5

Adults: $7

Children 6 through 12: $4

Age 5 & under with parents: Free

Parking

  • Free in Lot A off Custer Road
  • Free in lot off Shelter Lane and Raisinville Road
  • Handicap parking available

Fair Activities

The fair includes carnival rides, food vendors, animal shows, musical performances, and more!

Grandstand events include a Yung Gravy concert, a Jackson Dean performance, a monster truck show, a rodeo, and more.

Fair Schedule

To view the full fair schedule, visit the Monroe County Fair website.